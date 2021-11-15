AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1,666.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $200.62 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $181.20 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.23.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

