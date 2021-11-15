AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,355 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $4,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MaxLinear by 37.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $68.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

