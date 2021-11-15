AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 118.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Caleres in the second quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $495,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

