Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

APTX stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 39.56 and a current ratio of 21.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

