Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of APLT stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,953. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.