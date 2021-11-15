Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,290 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 318,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 138,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

AGTC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.96. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.