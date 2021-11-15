Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Announces Earnings Results

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ANGN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.44. 96,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,906. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angion Biomedica stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Angion Biomedica worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Angion Biomedica from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.