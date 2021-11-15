Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ANEB opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $9.33.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.