Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ANEB opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $9.33.
About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.