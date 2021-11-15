Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$51.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.17.

Shares of TSE:AND traded down C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,696. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 38.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$31.81 and a twelve month high of C$51.37.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

