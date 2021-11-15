Analyzing Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) & SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and SITE Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 11.44 -$1.92 million $0.15 111.34 SITE Centers $416.76 million 8.45 $35.72 million $0.20 83.35

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 13.46% 2.94% 1.27% SITE Centers 13.58% 3.62% 1.58%

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Global Medical REIT pays out 546.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers pays out 240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Medical REIT and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 SITE Centers 0 2 5 0 2.71

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.29%. SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential downside of 7.77%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Global Medical REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

