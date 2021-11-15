Analyzing Cincinnati Bancorp (CNNB) and Its Peers

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cincinnati Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million $3.16 million 10.56 Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.94

Cincinnati Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Cincinnati Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 19.40% 9.74% 1.69% Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors 19.61% 8.37% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cincinnati Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors 395 1665 1402 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Cincinnati Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp rivals beat Cincinnati Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

