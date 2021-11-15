Analyzing Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ContraFect and Chemomab Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect N/A -71.96% -36.74% Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -27.45% -25.10%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ContraFect and Chemomab Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect 0 1 3 0 2.75 Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

ContraFect currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. Chemomab Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 347.99%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than ContraFect.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContraFect and Chemomab Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect N/A N/A -$28.16 million ($0.74) -5.59 Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.61 million ($10.08) -0.96

ContraFect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemomab Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of ContraFect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of ContraFect shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics beats ContraFect on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides. The company was founded by Robert Nowinski on March 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, NY.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

