Analyzing BIT Mining (BTCM) and Its Competitors

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BIT Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BIT Mining alerts:

67.6% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BIT Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million -$34.21 million -13.96 BIT Mining Competitors $3.70 billion -$317.82 million -104.89

BIT Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining’s rivals have a beta of 1.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -6.27% -14.90% -10.39% BIT Mining Competitors -284.99% -55.07% -34.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BIT Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining Competitors 155 879 1676 48 2.59

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 10.19%. Given BIT Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BIT Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

BIT Mining beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.