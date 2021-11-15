Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CGI (GIB.A)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CGI (TSE: GIB.A) recently:

11/12/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$123.00 to C$130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$129.00 to C$130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$131.00.

10/28/2021 – CGI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$124.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$127.00.

10/21/2021 – CGI was given a new C$129.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – CGI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

GIB.A traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The firm has a market cap of C$27.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.34. CGI Inc has a 52-week low of C$89.54 and a 52-week high of C$116.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

