Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Target Price at $66.14

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Teradata alerts:

NYSE TDC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.11. 772,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. Teradata has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 115,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.