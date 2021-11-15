Analysts Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price at $227.38

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,213,215. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after buying an additional 68,590 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after buying an additional 156,284 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $8.71 on Wednesday, reaching $259.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.05 and its 200 day moving average is $163.98. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

