Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Target Price at $68.75

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCI. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

