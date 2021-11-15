Analysts Set Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target at $39.63

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $690,000.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.20 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

