Analysts Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Price Target at $5,399.00

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,399.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE NVR traded up $39.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,293.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,968.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,980.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.99. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,875.20 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $65.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,014,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NVR by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

