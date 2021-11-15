Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Target Price at $12.43

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,733. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.59. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

