Analysts Set Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target at $139.60

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Gitlab stock traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.55. The company had a trading volume of 283,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,903. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

