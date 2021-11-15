Analysts Set Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Covestro stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. 14,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22. Covestro has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

