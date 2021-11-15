Analysts Set Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Target Price at C$5.63

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.43 million and a P/E ratio of 19.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.74.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

