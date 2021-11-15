Analysts Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target at $56.86

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMBM. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 44.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $793.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

