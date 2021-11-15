Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT at $29.29

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ALKS opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Alkermes has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,072,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,924,000 after buying an additional 290,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $932,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $1,781,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

