Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RPS Group (RPS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RPS Group (LON: RPS):
- 11/3/2021 – RPS Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – RPS Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 145 ($1.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – RPS Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – RPS Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – RPS Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.
RPS traded down GBX 1.52 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 127.89 ($1.67). 116,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,594. The firm has a market capitalization of £354.89 million and a P/E ratio of 60.90. RPS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 56.30 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23.
In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($82,309.90).
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.