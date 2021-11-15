Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RPS Group (RPS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RPS Group (LON: RPS):

11/3/2021 – RPS Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – RPS Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 145 ($1.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – RPS Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – RPS Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

RPS traded down GBX 1.52 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 127.89 ($1.67). 116,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,594. The firm has a market capitalization of £354.89 million and a P/E ratio of 60.90. RPS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 56.30 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($82,309.90).

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

