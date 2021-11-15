Analysts Offer Predictions for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.61). William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $36.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

