Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $25.47 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

