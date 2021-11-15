Analysts Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post $1.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.13. 44,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,444. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,218 shares of company stock valued at $14,181,871. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $124,983,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.