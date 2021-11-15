Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $698.67 Million

Brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post sales of $698.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $707.50 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $629.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,376. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $64.91 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

