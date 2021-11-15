Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.79 Million

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post sales of $193.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $113.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $648.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $712.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $779.67 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $899.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,910,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.