Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post sales of $193.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $113.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $648.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $712.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $779.67 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $899.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,910,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

