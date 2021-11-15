Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

