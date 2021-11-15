Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.38. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. Chegg’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

NYSE CHGG opened at $29.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83. Chegg has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,985,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Chegg by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 506,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

