Analysts Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Avid Technology posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,751. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,122. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

