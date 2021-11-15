Analysts Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.62. US Foods posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 860%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USFD opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.16.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

