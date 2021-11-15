Analysts Anticipate NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRBO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

NRBO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.83. 110,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,611. The company has a market cap of $40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.