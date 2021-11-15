Analysts Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.19. MYR Group reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of MYRG traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,882. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

