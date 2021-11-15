Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTE. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,652,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 122,387 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 278,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,433. The company has a market cap of $986.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.