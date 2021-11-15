Analysts Anticipate Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chindata Group’s earnings. Chindata Group reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chindata Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chindata Group.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.66.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. 21,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

