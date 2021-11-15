Analysts Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 222.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

