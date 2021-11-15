Analysts Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.60 Million

Analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to report $253.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.00 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $234.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CVGW traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 114,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,748. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 0.91. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 280.49%.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,603,000 after purchasing an additional 109,125 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 546,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 56,836 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

