Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.63. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,979 shares of company stock valued at $104,036. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Alphatec by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Alphatec by 496.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 791,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.