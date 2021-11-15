Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,021,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 83,094 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 198,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 110,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,623 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $219.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

