Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Trimmed by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $494,085,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 99.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $602,966,000 after buying an additional 4,560,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,821,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $84.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,500 shares of company stock worth $17,372,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

