Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 404.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $246,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $475,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,563 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.