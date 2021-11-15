American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,462 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of American Well worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Well by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 35,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Well by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 33,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Well by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in American Well by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 309,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 187,147 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,591. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

American Well stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

