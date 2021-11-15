American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.67% of American Vanguard worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,967,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 282,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AVD opened at $17.37 on Monday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $537.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

