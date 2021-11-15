American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the October 14th total of 2,409,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AMYZF traded up 0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.64. 243,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,274. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.87. American Manganese has a 1 year low of 0.14 and a 1 year high of 2.25.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Manganese in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. The firm focuses in recycling lithium ion batteries (LIBS) and minerals needed in the battery and steel manufacturing industry. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties.

