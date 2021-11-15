American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.32

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 2338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4,390.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

