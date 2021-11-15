American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,955,000 after buying an additional 508,540 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,070,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,845,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70,274 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

